Obamacare got more popular after Donald Trump was sworn in as president

Shortly after being sworn in as president, Trump signed an executive order authorizing heads of federal departments to take actions to reduce fiscal or regulatory burdens on individuals, health-care providers and insurers, and states from the ACA.

On the heels of that order, the Health and Human Services Department suspended ads and outreach encouraging people to sign up for Obamacare plans on the federal marketplace HealthCare.gov.

However, on Friday, the Trump administration partially reversed that suspension, and said that automatic emails, phone calls and social media messages to prod people to sign up for HealthCare.gov plans would continue. Open enrollment in individual health plans like those sold on that and other Obamacare exchanges,ends Tuesday.

The Republican-led Congress has voted to set repeal of Obamacare in motion, at the same time GOP leaders discuss replacing the ACA with other health-care legislation.

But recordings secretly made last week at a Philadelphia retreat attended by congressional Republicans revealed how a number of them are worried about what that a replacement plan will look like, and the potential political fallout from it.

The ACA has been credited with increasing the number of Americans with health insurance coverage by 20 million. There is concern among Republicans that if a replacement plan leads to a significant reduction in the number of insured people, the GOP will suffer for it in the midterm elections of 2018.