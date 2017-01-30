    Europe News

    Petition to ban Trump from meeting the Queen gathers a million signatures

    Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she visits Cyfarthfa High School and Castle on April 26, 2012
    Chris Jackson WPA - Pool | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images
    Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she visits Cyfarthfa High School and Castle on April 26, 2012

    A petition to stop U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom has gathered a million signatures since Saturday.

    The petition states that Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the U.K. in his capacity as head of the U.S. government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because "it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen".

    "Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit," the petition read.


    President Trump's visit to London was announced last week during U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's trip to the U.S. and is expected to take place later this year.

    "The government's position is that an invitation has been extended to the President and it has been accepted," Downing Street, the official residence of the prime minister, told CNBC.

    Asked whether parliament will debate this petition, the Downing Street spokesperson said, it is one for the houses to decide.

    Parliament debates any petition that has more than 100,000 signatures. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn took to Twitter to criticize PM May, saying she would be failing the people if she failed to postpone the state visit.


    Corbyn also tweeted that President Trump should not be allowed to enter the UK.

    Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that Trump's travel ban is shameful and cruel.

    Trump signed an executive order on Friday to block refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Syrian refugees were indefinitely banned. Passport holders of Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen faced a three-month hold, while refugees from those countries faced a four-month ban.

