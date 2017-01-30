Petition to ban Trump from meeting the Queen gathers a million signatures

A petition to stop U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom has gathered a million signatures since Saturday.

The petition states that Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the U.K. in his capacity as head of the U.S. government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because "it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen".

"Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit," the petition read.