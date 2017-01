Rite Aid shares dropped more than 16 percent in early trading Monday after Walgreens Boots Alliance lowered its acquisition price for the retail pharmacy chain's shares. Walgreens will also divest up to 1,200 Rite Aid stores, 200 more than the original agreement stipulated.

The new terms also set shares of Rite Aid at a maximum of $7 per share and $6.50 minimum. Walgreens agreed to purchase Rite Aid in October 2015, initially for $9 per share in cash.