Santoli: Monday's 'air pocket' doesn't look like the end of the Trump rally

-Today's action doesn't tell us much at all about whether this is the start of a more severe pullback, or worse. The uptrend hasn't been busted, the pop in the VIX is right around the magnitude you'd expect, etc. I've referred to August/September, when one of these long, tight ranges eventually led to a 3-4 percent stumble. Something like that might be underway—who knows? The key will be to watch sentiment indicators if this dip deepens. Bulls would want to see a quick uptick in fear, not a cool-and-collected attitude in the face of weakness. With no knowledge of what lurks in the minds of the trading algorithms, the market trades as if there was a ready bid at the minus 1 percent level (provided certain other conditions were met). Credit markets are fairly tame, if a touch softer—perhaps as funds make room for Microsoft's monster $17 billion debt sale.