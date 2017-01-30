Santoli: Monday's 'air pocket' doesn't look like the end of the Trump rally

What happened? No single thing prompted today's little market air pocket. The backdrop into and over the weekend featured plenty of preconditions for a "Why not sell a little?" impulse:
- We'd gone months without any noteworthy pullback—a gentle grind with an upward tilt that compressed the VIX down to below 11. While itself no guarantee of a downside dive, long periods of calm give way to storms—which tend to feel worse than they are for being unfamiliar.
- Barron's runs "Dow 30K" on the cover (even if couched as a long-term call), and many remarked on a major bulge in insider selling last week.
- February has a well-earned reputation for market shakeouts (though not major trend changes) so that's no doubt in traders' minds.
- We tagged 20k and 2300 on the S&P 500, lending a feeling of "culmination" rather than "a new beginning."
Here's what else I'm watching heading into the closing bell: