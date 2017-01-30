The stock Cramer says he hasn't gotten wrong recommending since 1985

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Cisco Systems: "My charitable trust has a big position ... Cisco's business is good. I like that acquisition that Chuck Robbins [CEO] did last week that he came on Squawk about. That stock is a buy."

United States Steel Corporation: "In the end I've got to default to best-of-breed. The best-of-breed is Nucor, even though it doesn't necessarily have those business lines. If you want a steel stock, I have never gone wrong recommending Nucor since 1985. You think I'm going to change my stripes now? No."

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan: "I am a believer in the ag [agriculture] complex. What can I say? If I like Deere, and you know I do. If I like Agco, and you know I do. Then I have to like Mosaic, Agrium and yes, Potash."

Weyerhaeuser: "I like that yield and I like the business. I think the stock is a buy. I like the wood and paper complex entirely."