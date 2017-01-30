Trump signs executive order aiming to slash regulations

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday aiming to kickstart campaign pledges to slash regulations.

The measure will expand regulatory review with the goal of revoking two regulations for every new regulation put forward, according to a senior administration official. Under the order, federal agencies will propose rules they want to drop and the White House will review them.

With the order, Trump pushes to follow through on repeated campaign promises to cut rules that he said hold back the U.S. economy. In meetings with business leaders since his election, Trump has touted his efforts to reduce regulations and cut corporate taxes.

The order sets a budget of $0 for new regulations in fiscal year 2017, the official said. The White House will set a regulation budget each year.



While signing the order surrounded by small business owners, Trump called it "the largest ever cut by far in terms of regulation."

— CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report