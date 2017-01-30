    US Markets

    Dow drops 150 points, S&P falls 1% amid concerns over Trump's immigration policies

    Jim Cramer
    Cramer: This is not perceived to be the 'American way'   

    U.S. equities fell on Monday as a new measure taken by the Trump administration on immigration gave investors pause.

    President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Friday that would temporarily bar entry into the U.S. to Iraqi, Syrian, Iranian, Sudanese, Libyan, Somali and Yemeni refugees. The order seeks "extreme vetting" procedures for those it did allow to enter the U.S. In signing the order, Trump said he pledged to "keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America."

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 150 points, dipping below 20,000, with Boeing and Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 dropped 1 percent, with energy and financials leading decliners. the Nasdaq composite underperformed, falling 1.4 percent. The three major indexes were also on track for their worst day since Oct. 11.

    "I think it also has to do with what the immigration policy represents [in terms of] the way the Trump administration is going to operate," said John Conlon, chief investment officer at People's United Wealth Management. "The fact is that you've got a major policy that was implemented very quickly. That's causing uncertainty."

    The order sparked outrage as thousands took to the streets across the U.S. in protest. Several world and corporate leaders also condemned the order. On Saturday, a federal judge issued an emergency stay to halt the deportation of people with valid visas who landed in the U.S.

    "The Trump worries are now beginning to set in," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "We're having this ongoing worry effect that could overtake earnings and economic data."

    The U.S. stock market has seen a massive rally since Trump's election, with the S&P and Dow advancing 7.25 percent and 9.61 percent since the election, respectively.

    "While investors were very quick to price in the expected impact that deregulation, infrastructure spending and job growth could have on the U.S. economy, I find it very difficult to believe that after pricing in heavy premiums based on fiscal promises, that investors are not now reconsidering what damage Trump might do by implementing other promises that supplemented an incoherent and ranting political campaign," said Jameel Ahmad, vice president of research at FXTM.

    "Whether it is building a wall, banning certain nationalities, starting a trade war or pretty much anything else President Trump may do to upset people, it does risk both creating and deepening a negative perception of the U.S.," Ahmad said.

    In economic news, personal income for December rose 0.3 percent, below an expected increase of 0.4 percent. Monday will also see pending home sales for December and Dallas Fed manufacturing for January at 10 a.m ET and 10:30 a.m ET, respectively.

    The data releases come a day before the Federal Reserve kicks off its first monetary policy meeting of the year. The central bank raised rates by a quarter of a percent at its December meeting. However, market expectations for a rate following this meeting are just 4 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

    "I'm as enthused as anyone about tax cuts (even though we don't know what final form will look like) and regulatory relief (but worried about trade protectionism and immigration bans)," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a note.

    "But to think that somehow the Fed is no longer relevant to both the economy and markets as they step up rate hikes I think is delusional," Boockvar said.

    In corporate news, earnings season continues this week as the likes of Exxon Mobil, Apple, Facebook and UPS get set to report quarterly results.

    European stocks traded broadly lower, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped 0.6 percent. In Asia, stocks also fell, with the Japanese Nikkei 225 dropping 0.51 percent. The Shanghai equity market was closed for the Chinese New Year holiday.

    — CNBC's Javier David contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Monday

    Earnings: Leggett & Platt, Reinsurance Group of America, Crane, Graco

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Apple, Eli Lilly, Exxon Mobil, MasterCard, Pfizer, Simon Property Group, UPS, Aetna, AmerisourceBergen, CIT Group, Coach, Danaher, Harley-Davidson, HCA, Nasdaq OMX, Nomura Holdings, Nucor, Paccar, Pentair, Sprint, Thermo Fisher, Under Armour, Aflac,Valero Energy, Xerox, Anadarko, Advanced Micro, Fortune Brands, Chubb, U.S. Steel, WR Berkley

    8:30 a.m. Q4 Employment cost index

    9:00 a.m. S&P Case-Shiller HPI

    9:45 a.m. Chicago PMI

    10:00 a.m. Consumer confidence

    10:00 a.m. Housing vacancies

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Facebook, Allstate, Ameriprise, Unum Group, Ameriprise, MetLife, Siemens, Anthem, Tupperware, Baxter, Johnson Controls,Symantec, IAC/Interactive, American Financial Group, Cabot, Legg Mason, Automatic Data, Baxter, Celanese, Dominion, Ingersoll-Rand,Marathon Petroleum, WEC Energy, Pitney Bowes, Owens-Illinois, Torchmark, Cirrus Logic, Altria

    8:15 a.m. ADP payrolls

    9:45 a.m. Manufacturing PMI

    10:00 a.m. ISM manufacturing

    10:00 a.m. Construction spending

    2:00 p.m. Fed decision

    Thursday

    Earnings:Merck & Co Inc Merck, Amazon.com, Amgen, Visa, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Estee Lauder, ConocoPhillips, Deutsche Bank, Philip Morris, Royal Dutch Shell, AutoLiv, Ball Corp, Cigna, NYTimes, AstraZeneca, Daimler, Novo Nordisk, Becton Dickinson, Boston Scientific, CME Group, Delphi Automotive, Marsh and McLennan, Ralph Lauren, Parker Hannifin, Sony, Sirius XM Radio, International Paper, A.O. Smith, Virtu Financial, Ryder System, Lazard, CMS Energy, Eaton, Estee Lauder, Kimco Realty, Motorola Solutions, athenahealth, Decker's Outdoor, DeVry Education, FireEye, GoPro

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. Productivity

    8:30 a.m. Unit labor costs

    Friday

    Earnings: Hershey, Honda Motor, AutoNation, Clorox, Philips 66, Apollo Global Management, LyondellBasell, Weyerhaeuser, Madison Square Garden

    8:30 a.m. Nonfarm payrolls

    9:15 a.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans

    9:45 a.m. Services PMI

    10:00 a.m. ISM non-mfg.

    10:00 a.m. Factory orders

