Dow drops 150 points, S&P falls 1% amid concerns over Trump's immigration policies

Cramer: This is not perceived to be the 'American way' 1 Hour Ago | 04:25

U.S. equities fell on Monday as a new measure taken by the Trump administration on immigration gave investors pause.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Friday that would temporarily bar entry into the U.S. to Iraqi, Syrian, Iranian, Sudanese, Libyan, Somali and Yemeni refugees. The order seeks "extreme vetting" procedures for those it did allow to enter the U.S. In signing the order, Trump said he pledged to "keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America."



The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 150 points, dipping below 20,000, with Boeing and Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 dropped 1 percent, with energy and financials leading decliners. the Nasdaq composite underperformed, falling 1.4 percent. The three major indexes were also on track for their worst day since Oct. 11.



"I think it also has to do with what the immigration policy represents [in terms of] the way the Trump administration is going to operate," said John Conlon, chief investment officer at People's United Wealth Management. "The fact is that you've got a major policy that was implemented very quickly. That's causing uncertainty."

The order sparked outrage as thousands took to the streets across the U.S. in protest. Several world and corporate leaders also condemned the order. On Saturday, a federal judge issued an emergency stay to halt the deportation of people with valid visas who landed in the U.S.

"The Trump worries are now beginning to set in," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "We're having this ongoing worry effect that could overtake earnings and economic data."

The U.S. stock market has seen a massive rally since Trump's election, with the S&P and Dow advancing 7.25 percent and 9.61 percent since the election, respectively.

