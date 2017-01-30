    Bonds

    US Treasurys edge lower; economic data in focus

    Traders in the 10-year bond options pit at the Chicago Board of Trade signal orders.
    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Monday morning as investors focused on economic data.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.4918 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0744 percent.

    On the data front, Monday will see personal income and consumer spending data for December released at 8.30 a.m ET. Pending home sales for December and Dallas Fed manufacturing for January are due to be released at 10 a.m ET and 10.30 a.m ET respectively.


    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.25 a barrel on Monday morning, down 0.52 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.96 a barrel, down 0.39 percent.

    Oil prices were dragged lower as investors grew increasingly concerned that rising production in the U.S. would offset output cuts pledged by OPEC and other producers.

