US Treasurys edge lower; economic data in focus

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Monday morning as investors focused on economic data.



The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.4918 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0744 percent.

On the data front, Monday will see personal income and consumer spending data for December released at 8.30 a.m ET. Pending home sales for December and Dallas Fed manufacturing for January are due to be released at 10 a.m ET and 10.30 a.m ET respectively.