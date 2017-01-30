Warren Buffett's best advice for young people has nothing to do with business

HBO's "Becoming Warren Buffett," which debuted Monday, is structured around the legendary investor himself sitting in front of a class of high school students.

After all, "Warren's favorite audience to talk with are young people," director Peter Kunhardt tells CNBC. "He always said he'd like to be a teacher if he wasn't an investor."



The students sat down for the filming expecting to hear specific business and money advice, the director says. "Instead, Warren told them tricks about life itself, and how to live a good life, how to have principles, and how to work hard and be patient.



"His entire class, which lasted for a couple of hours, was about how to become a good, decent person, and how by becoming a good and decent person, you will become a successful person in business as well."

