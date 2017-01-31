4 lessons restaurants can learn from Starbucks recent mobile stumble

"I think the bigger issue for Starbucks is they need more baristas and more equipment," Darren Tristano, president of Technomic, told CNBC.

Starbucks managers across the U.S. have employed additional staff members and redeployed already-hired employees to assist with the congestion. Long term, however, analysts suggest that this move could be a costly one.

With labor prices going up, Solochek said that many restaurants may look to hire employees to cover only during peak hours instead of for full shifts.

"That kind of demand does not exist all day, just at certain times," he said, noting that shorter shifts are not desirable roles for job seekers and employee turnover could become an issue.

Restaurants will have to train new employees and retrain already-hired staff to work differently. Clark Wolf, founder and president of Clark Wolf Co., a consulting firm, said that these changes could be "very destructive" for restaurants and not just financially.

"There are a lot of downstream changes," Julie Ask, principal analyst at Forrester, told CNBC, explaining that chains will have to completely rethink food preparations and in-store delivery methods.