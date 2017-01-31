4 ways to develop exceptional resilience

When we resolve to be more resilient and mentally strong, we often adopt a militaristic "tough it out" approach. That is, we believe the more we put our noses to the grindstone and endure, the stronger and grittier we'll become. Picture a Marine slogging through the mud, or a football player dusting himself off to make one more play.

However, Shawn Achor, world-famous speaker and author of "The Happiness Advantage," has found a key to mental toughness that flies in the face of traditional thinking.

"Resilience is how you recharge, not how you endure," he revealed in a post for Harvard Business Review.

