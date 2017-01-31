Gorsuch hails from Colorado, a key swing state that President Trump almost won in the election. While it may not seem like choosing a nominee form a particular state will make a difference to the voters, these things tend for swell local pride. Just as importantly, Colorado's Democratic U.S. Senator Michael Bennett is a relative moderate, who might be swayed to vote for Gorsuch's confirmation because of his "favorite son" status. Every little bit helps.

So, how does all of this stack up for Gorsuch's chances of being confirmed? Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has to choose how far he's willing to go to block this nomination. Unfortunately for Schumer, the Senate Republicans could use the "nuclear option" to confirm Gorsuch with a simple majority vote in the Senate. This is the legacy that Schumer's predecessor, Harry Reid, left him when he decided to use the nuclear option himself to get several federal judges confirmed. Several reports say the Senate Republicans under Mitch McConnell are prepared to use the same option now to confirm a Supreme Court nominee. That is the biggest reason why Schumer is most likely to make a lot of noise opposing Gorsuch, but will not expend all of his ammunition to block him.

So, expect delays and even some kind of Senate floor demonstration. But in the end, Schumer knows he cannot really expect to win this fight against a highly educated legal scholar. He will have a better chance trying to block the remaining unconfirmed Trump cabinet choices or upcoming Trump legislation, like the Republican tax bill.

Barring any major surprises, Neil Gorsuch will be on the high court before the end of this Supreme Court session.