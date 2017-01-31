Cramer's charts predict Coca-Cola on the rise thanks to the price of sugar   

With new leadership in Washington, many investors believe that the economy is about to accelerate. Jim Cramer still wants them to be prepared in case that doesn't happen, and that means proper portfolio diversification.
"Diversification means that when the market takes it on the chin, like we have seen over the past couple of days, you will still own something that is capable of hanging in there or even going higher," the "Mad Money" host said.
Coca-Cola is the classic steady stock that tends to work, even when the economic environment is uncertain. Cramer spoke with Larry Williams to take a closer look at the stock and determine what the charts predict for the future.
Williams is a technician who has traded futures, commodities and stocks for more than 50 years. He has written 11 books, and created various technical indicators used on Wall Street and teaches people to become better traders at IReallyTrade.com.