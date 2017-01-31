    Business

    Deutsche Bank fined $204 million by British regulator FCA for serious anti-money laundering control failings

    2016A statue is seen next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany.
    Kai Pfaffenbach | Reuters
    The German lender Deutsche Bank has received a new $204 million fine for inadequate anti-money laundering controls.

    The British regulator Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Tuesday morning that Deutsche Bank exposed the U.K.'s financial system to the risks of financial crime between January 2012 and December 2015.

    According to the FCA, Deutsche Bank failed "to properly oversee the formation of new customer relationships and the booking of global business in the U.K." and ordered it to pay the £163 million charge ($203.83 million) – the largest penalty ever applied by the British regulator. This comes after the bank announced Monday it would pay $425 million to a banking regulator in New York over a "mirror trading" scheme that transferred $10 billion out of Russia.

    "The size of the fine reflects the seriousness of Deutsche Bank's failings. We have repeatedly told firms how to comply with our AML (anti-money laundering) requirements and the failings of Deutsche Bank are simply unacceptable," Mark Steward, director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said in the statement.

    "Other firms should take notice of today's fine and look again at their own AML procedures to ensure they do not face similar action," Steward added.

