The German lender Deutsche Bank has received a new $204 million fine for inadequate anti-money laundering controls.



The British regulator Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Tuesday morning that Deutsche Bank exposed the U.K.'s financial system to the risks of financial crime between January 2012 and December 2015.

According to the FCA, Deutsche Bank failed "to properly oversee the formation of new customer relationships and the booking of global business in the U.K." and ordered it to pay the £163 million charge ($203.83 million) – the largest penalty ever applied by the British regulator. This comes after the bank announced Monday it would pay $425 million to a banking regulator in New York over a "mirror trading" scheme that transferred $10 billion out of Russia.