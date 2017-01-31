Donald Trump chooses Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court seat

President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court, setting up a political battle over the conservative judge who would help to shape the ideological makeup of the top U.S. court for years to come.

Gorsuch serves as an appeals judge for the 10th Circuit in Colorado. At 49, he is among the youngest Supreme Court nominees ever and could have a strong presence on the court for decades.

Even before the president made his choice, senators set the stage for the second straight year of partisan clashes over the seat, left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Trump on Tuesday said that Gorsuch, who cites Scalia as an inspiration, "has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline and has earned bipartisan support."

In the former reality TV star's typical fashion, Trump introduced Gorsuch in a prime-time announcement. It contrasts the more staid White House Rose Garden statement then President Barack Obama made when he nominated Washington, D.C., appeals Judge Merrick Garland for the same seat last year.

Currently, eight justices sit on the court, and Trump's pick will help to tip its balance. Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito form the more conservative wing, while Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer fill out the traditionally more liberal wing. Anthony Kennedy is considered a moderate and swing vote.

Obama picked Garland to fill the seat after Scalia's death, but the Republican-controlled Congress never held a vote on the nomination. The stalemate caused frustration for Obama in his final year in office.

On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly promised a conservative justice to replace Scalia, and Gorsuch largely fits that bill.

Gorsuch was nominated to his judgeship in 2006 by Bush. The Senate confirmed him by voice vote.

Gorsuch, who clerked for Kennedy, has also established a reputation of solidly conservative rulings. He has expressed admiration for Scalia, saying in a speech last year that he was "not embarrassed to admit" that he cried his way down the mountain after he heard during a ski run that Scalia had died, according to SCOTUSblog.

Gorsuch is "most noted" for defending religious exemptions for private companies and nonprofit groups related to the Affordable Care Act, The Washington Post reported. Gorsuch, like Scalia, is described as an originalist, judges who give weight to the text of the Constitution as they believe it was intended to be read at the time.

Even with his qualifications, Gorsuch will likely face a battle to get confirmed. One Senate Democrat, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, has already threatened to filibuster Trump's nominee, calling the judgeship a "stolen seat."

That would mean Republicans would need 60 votes to confirm the justice. The party holds 52 seats.



"I hope that both Democrats and Republicans can come together for once for the good of the country," Trump said on Tuesday night.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., previously said he would oppose the nominee if he is not "mainstream."

Anticipating the battle, Republicans began warning Democrats against blocking Trump's choice on Tuesday.

"It's my sincere hope that our friends across the aisle will join us in thoughtfully reviewing and considering the next Supreme Court justice," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday.



The White House also has gone on the offensive about potential efforts to block the nomination. Press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that "the default is if you're qualified for the position, then you should be confirmed."



Some Democrats may call foul on that characterization due to Garland's nomination.

