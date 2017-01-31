Early movers: UAA, XOM, UPS, MA, LLY, HOG, PFE & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Under Armour — The sports apparel's maker fourth-quarter revenue and profit missed Wall Street estimates, sending the firm's Class A shares tanking around 20 percent before the bell. Under Armour also said CFO Chip Molloy would be leaving the company because of personal reasons.

Exxon Mobil — The energy giant's stock dropped around 1 percent after the company reported earnings per share well below estimates. Exxon's profit totaled 41 cents per share, while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast earnings of 70 cents per share. The firm said its U.S. upstream business lost $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, while its downstream segment made $1.2 billion.

MasterCard — The credit card giant reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped analysts' expectations by a penny a share, marking a 4.8 percent year-over-year increase. The company also said its gross dollar volumes — the total value of transactions made by customers — rose 9 percent to $1.2 trillion on a local currency basis.

UPS — Shares of UPS dipped around 3 percent in the premarket after the logistics giant posted disappointing quarterly results. UPS reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.63, on revenue of $16.931 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to post a profit of $1.69 per share on sales of $17.008 billion.

Eli Lilly — The pharmaceutical firm reported a 7.2 percent quarterly revenue jump, as demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments increased.

Harley-Davidson — The motorcycle maker posted quarterly earnings per share and sales that disappointed Wall Street analysts, as motorcycle revenue declined 8.8 percent year over year. Harley's stock declined around 2 percent in the premarket.

Pfizer — The Dow component's stock fell around 1 percent in the premarket after the pharmaceutical giant reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Pfizer posted adjusted earnings per share of 47 cents and revenue of $13.60 billion, with analysts expecting a profit of 50 cents per share and sales of $13.63 billion.

Xerox — Shares of Xerox fell more than 2.5 percent before the bell after the company posted mixed quarterly results. Xerox reported adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents, in line with expectations, while revenue of $2.70 billion was below analysts' estimates of $2.77 billion.

AmerisourceBergen — AmerisourceBergen said fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.36, above a consensus estimate of $1.23. Sales, however, missed expectations, totaling $38.20 billion versus an expected $38.97 billion.

Coach — Coach posted fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share on revenue of $1.322 billion, topping analysts' expectations. The handbag maker also said its North America same-store sales rose 3 percent, above an expected increase of 2.2 percent.

Werner Enterprises — The transportation and logistics company's stock popped more than 5 percent in the premarket on the back of better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Werner's earnings per share totaled 30 cents while sales came in at $518 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to post earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $510 billion.

