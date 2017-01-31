European markets seen lower; H&M, Greencore report earnings

Trump's immigration ban continues to create public outcry across the world. Overnight, Trump fired the federal government's top lawyer after she denied implementing the travel restrictions. The tech giant Amazon said it is considering a legal challenge against the ban.

Banking and health care stocks will be closely watched this Tuesday. The German lender Deutsche Bank announced it will pay $425 million to a banking regulator in New York over a "mirror trading" scheme that transferred $10 billion out of Russia, Reuters reported.

Sanofi, Novo Nordisk and Lilly were named in a proposed lawsuit by a group of patients for alleged price-fixing, Reuters reported.