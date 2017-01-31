European markets seen lower; H&M, Greencore report earnings

Markets in Europe are set to open lower Tuesday as investors focus on data and earnings while keeping an eye on U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policy.
Trump's immigration ban continues to create public outcry across the world. Overnight, Trump fired the federal government's top lawyer after she denied implementing the travel restrictions. The tech giant Amazon said it is considering a legal challenge against the ban.
Banking and health care stocks will be closely watched this Tuesday. The German lender Deutsche Bank announced it will pay $425 million to a banking regulator in New York over a "mirror trading" scheme that transferred $10 billion out of Russia, Reuters reported.
Sanofi, Novo Nordisk and Lilly were named in a proposed lawsuit by a group of patients for alleged price-fixing, Reuters reported.
H&M, Greencore, SSE, Ocado and Britvic will be reporting their latest earnings figures on Tuesday.
The latest euro zone inflation, growth and unemployment data will be released at 10:00 a.m. London time. The Bank of Japan announced Tuesday it was keeping its monetary policy unchanged