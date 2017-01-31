Exxon Mobil earnings badly miss estimates at 41 cents per share

Exxon Mobil badly missed earnings forecasts as it took a $2 billion impairment charge related to dry gas operations in the U.S. Rocky Mountain region.

Persistently low oil prices and weaker profit margins in Exxon's refining business also weighed on earnings for the full year.

"Financial results for the year were negatively impacted by the prolonged downturn in commodity prices and the impairment charge," Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods said in a statement.



Shares of Exxon rebounded to trade slightly positive after edging lower ahead of market open Tuesday.

Exxon reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.7 billion, or 41 cents a share. In the same period a year ago, the oil major reported earnings of $2.8 billion, or 67 cents a share.

Analysts expected Exxon to report earnings of 70 cents per share on sales of $62.28 billion. Revenues for the quarter were $61.016 billion for the quarter.

The impairment resulted from the company's review of its reserves.

Exxon warned last quarter it would have to revise the amount of unproduced resources it holds if oil prices remained low through the end of the year. In the current price environment, the resources would no longer qualify as proven reserves under Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the company said at the time.

Excluding the impairment, earnings were higher than the year-ago period due to liquid petroleum products fetching a higher price. That was partially offset by weaker profit margins in Exxon's refining business.

Integrated oil companies such as Exxon have seen their refining margins shrink as the price of crude oil, the raw material for many fuels, stabilizes above $50 a barrel. Throughout much of the oil price downturn that began in 2014, low crude costs boosted refining margins.



Last week, the company announced a dividend of 75 cents, unchanged from the third quarter.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.