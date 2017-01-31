    US Markets

    Futures point to lower open on Wall Street; Trump immigration controversy; earnings

    Spencer Platt | Getty Images

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday morning as traders continued to digest President Donald Trump's controversial refugee policy and eyed a deluge of earnings.

    U.S. stocks recorded their worst day of trading of the year in the previous session after the Trump administration had signed an executive order on Friday to temporarily bar entry into the U.S. to citizens from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

    On the data front, Tuesday will see employment cost index, S&P case-shiller HPI and Chicago PMI before 9.45 a.m ET. Consumer confidence and housing vacancies are both scheduled to be released at 10 a.m ET.

    On the earnings front, Eli Lilly, Exxon Mobil, MasterCard, Pfizer, Harley-Davidson, NasdaqOMX, Nintendo, Xerox and UPS are among the companies of the interest scheduled to report before the bell. While, Apple, Arconic, Electronic Arts, Equity Residential and U.S. Steel are among the major companies due to report after the market close.


    In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.23 percent higher on Tuesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.31 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 1.69 percent lower.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.10 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.2 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.40 a barrel, down 0.44 percent.

    Oil prices edged lower as increasing levels of U.S. drilling activity offset efforts from OPEC and other producers to curb global oversupply.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    LLY
    ---
    DOW FUT
    ---
    S&P FUT
    ---
    NAS FUT
    ---