Futures point to lower open on Wall Street; Trump immigration controversy; earnings

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday morning as traders continued to digest President Donald Trump's controversial refugee policy and eyed a deluge of earnings.

U.S. stocks recorded their worst day of trading of the year in the previous session after the Trump administration had signed an executive order on Friday to temporarily bar entry into the U.S. to citizens from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

On the data front, Tuesday will see employment cost index, S&P case-shiller HPI and Chicago PMI before 9.45 a.m ET. Consumer confidence and housing vacancies are both scheduled to be released at 10 a.m ET.

On the earnings front, Eli Lilly, Exxon Mobil, MasterCard, Pfizer, Harley-Davidson, NasdaqOMX, Nintendo, Xerox and UPS are among the companies of the interest scheduled to report before the bell. While, Apple, Arconic, Electronic Arts, Equity Residential and U.S. Steel are among the major companies due to report after the market close.