Digital disruption is bigger than politics, says Aviva’s CFO

Politics may currently be the talk of the town as Donald Trump's presidency, Brexit negotiations and national elections take center stage, yet one chief financial officer believes the disruptive tech space should be one to watch.

"I think these digital disruptive changes are actually bigger than any of the political situations that we're seeing happening right now," Tom Stoddard, chief financial officer (CFO) at Aviva, told CNBC on Tuesday.

"So regardless of the political environment, we're going to see technology continue to change."

Robotics, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, the internet of things, 3D printing and biometrics are just a handful of technologies that are emerging and starting to influence the way we operate.

With technological advancements set to rise, organizations worldwide are examining how this disruption will impact the world's labor force as well as how people live and communicate with one another.

Consequently, 'managing technological change' was seen as one of the five key challenges the world faced at present, according to the World Economic Forum's 2017 Global Risks report.

"We live in disruptive times where technological progress also creates challenges," said Cecilia Reyes, chief risk officer at Zurich Insurance Group, in a statement after WEF released its report.

"Without proper governance and re-skilling of workers, technology will eliminate jobs faster than it creates them," Reyes added.