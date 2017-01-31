Impact of Trump travel ban on tech companies is global

President Donald Trump's recent immigration ban barring citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries has prompted nationwide protests and saw tech companies, including Amazon, consider legal action because of the potential impact on their business.

For some in Silicon Valley, the ban has already thrown their life into chaos.

Husayn Kassai is CEO and co-founder at Onfido, a startup based in London with 145 staff globally, which uses artificial intelligence to help clients carry out complex background checks.

Kassai lives in San Francisco, where the company raised $25 million dollars last year to expand in the U.S. and now has 10 employees.

He was born in Manchester, U.K., but holds dual citizenship in Iran and the U.K. In fact, all three co-founders of Onfido, who are British citizens, come from immigrant parents including Iran, Iraq and Bangladesh.

But unlike Kassai, Eamon Jubbawy, another co-founder who was born in Iraq, doesn't have a green card. He's currently in London.

The Trump administration clarified that green card holders are exempt from the immigration ban, but Kassai says there's too much uncertainty to know if he will be leaving the country anytime soon.

The company's 145 employees consists of 41 nationalities he says. "Until the Executive Order, we didn't really care about who's from where or what religion they were, we didn't ask, but all these things have been a distraction and worrying," Kassai told CNBC.