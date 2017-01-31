    Technology

    Impact of Trump travel ban on tech companies is global

    Google employees protest Trump immigration policies
    Harriet Taylor | CNBC
    Google employees protest Trump immigration policies

    President Donald Trump's recent immigration ban barring citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries has prompted nationwide protests and saw tech companies, including Amazon, consider legal action because of the potential impact on their business.

    For some in Silicon Valley, the ban has already thrown their life into chaos.

    Husayn Kassai is CEO and co-founder at Onfido, a startup based in London with 145 staff globally, which uses artificial intelligence to help clients carry out complex background checks.

    Kassai lives in San Francisco, where the company raised $25 million dollars last year to expand in the U.S. and now has 10 employees.

    He was born in Manchester, U.K., but holds dual citizenship in Iran and the U.K. In fact, all three co-founders of Onfido, who are British citizens, come from immigrant parents including Iran, Iraq and Bangladesh.

    But unlike Kassai, Eamon Jubbawy, another co-founder who was born in Iraq, doesn't have a green card. He's currently in London.

    The Trump administration clarified that green card holders are exempt from the immigration ban, but Kassai says there's too much uncertainty to know if he will be leaving the country anytime soon.

    The company's 145 employees consists of 41 nationalities he says. "Until the Executive Order, we didn't really care about who's from where or what religion they were, we didn't ask, but all these things have been a distraction and worrying," Kassai told CNBC.

    Onfido co-founders Ruhul Amin, Husayn Kassai and Eamon Jubbawy
    Onfido
    Onfido co-founders Ruhul Amin, Husayn Kassai and Eamon Jubbawy

    On the Monday morning following the ban, he met with his general counsel, "I need to decide by this week if I'm going to leave the country. I just need to check with the lawyers if I'll be able to come back."

    He has an upcoming trips planned to Mexico to meet with clients and a trade mission trip to Australia with the U.K. government. In November, he traveled to India on a trade mission with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to identify fast-growing tech companies.

    Kassai says he regularly travels globally to speak at conferences and makes regular trips to London for white board sessions with his product team, and meetings in-person with potential job candidates. "If the co-founders aren't able to be mobile, it's like a company operating with one hand behind its back," Kassai said.

    Still, he considers himself relatively fortunate to have a company big enough to have its own lawyer and general counsel. "I know some startups, they're just starting out with three or four people and the founder has a visa and is unsure if he can stay or not," he said.

    That's where organizations like the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) may help. The organization says it is received more than $24 million in online donations following Trump's executive order.

    Meanwhile Persian Tech Entrepreneurs, a non-profit and non-political organization, says its mobilized volunteers at airports including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York this week to help

    "This was so sudden that it didn't give the individual and companies time to legally understand this," Shobeir Shobeiri, the organization's co-founder told CNBC.

    "Our primary goal was to bring awareness on social media that there are lawyers willing to represent their family and friends who were impacted by this."