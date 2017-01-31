Mastercard reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped analysts' expectations by a penny a share on Tuesday, driven by higher spending by customers during the holiday shopping season.

The credit card issuer posted fourth-quarter earnings per share of 86 cents on revenue of $2.76 billion.

Wall Street projected the credit card issuer would post earnings per share of 85 cents on $2.79 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

MasterCard, which processes more than 65,000 transactions every minute said its gross dollar volumes — the total value of transactions made by customers — rose 9 percent to $1.2 trillion on a local currency basis.

In December, Mastercard upped its quarterly dividend to 22 cents per share, a 16 percent increase from its previous dividend of 19 cents per share. The company also approved a $4 billion stock buyback program that would take effect after its previously announced repurchase program of the same magnitude.

Mastercard shares have been on a tear, surging 22 percent in the past year as of their Monday close. The stock hit an all-time intraday high of $111.07 on Jan. 25.

Earlier in January, American Express reported fourth-quarter earnings that missed analysts' expectations, but gave upbeat guidance for fiscal 2017.



—Reuters contributed to this report.