Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are lower after Monday's worst percentage drop for the Dow Jones Industrial average this year. We get a slew of economic reports this morning including the Case Shiller home price index. Today marks the beginning of a two-day Fed meeting.

-Eurozone economic growth outpaced U.S. growth in the last quarter of 2016. That's the first time that's happened since 2008.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS



-President Trump will meet with top pharma CEOs at the White House today.