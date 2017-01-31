Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.
STOCKS/ ECONOMY
-Stock futures are lower after Monday's worst percentage drop for the Dow Jones Industrial average this year. We get a slew of economic reports this morning including the Case Shiller home price index. Today marks the beginning of a two-day Fed meeting.
-Eurozone economic growth outpaced U.S. growth in the last quarter of 2016. That's the first time that's happened since 2008.
TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS
-President Trump will meet with top pharma CEOs at the White House today.