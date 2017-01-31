Newly found American unity: Hating the Patriots, Super Bowl poll finds

According to the national poll of 1,043 registered voters, 53 percent of Americans are rooting for the Falcons, versus 27 percent for New England Patriots.

"I think the big takeaway is there is bipartisan support for wanting the Patriots to lose in the Super Bowl," said Williams.

And it turns out political affiliation doesn't impact Super Bowl preferences. All of the three political affiliations (Democrats, Republicans and independents) supported the Falcons in fairly similar numbers.

When asked who their favorite quarterback is, Tom Brady took the number one spot with 22 percent, Falcons QB Matt Ryan got 7 percent. However, Brady also took the top spot for being the least favorite quarterback 24 percent of the time. Ryan didn't make this list.

Thirty-nine percent said they had an "unfavorable" view of Brady, while only 10 percent felt unfavorably about Ryan.

When it comes to the most "hated team in football," the Patriots have taken that honor as well. Twenty-one percent said the Pats are their least favorite NFL team. The Cowboys held this dubious honor until the "Deflategate" scandal in 2015.

"There always seems to be controversy, and their Coach [Bill Belichick] has a reputation for being cagey," said Williams.

The Patriots did not immediately reply to a CNBC request for comment about the survey, which was conducted Jan. 23-24.

Despite the unfavorable results for New England, there is some good news for Patriot fans and it's likely more important than their likability. The poll found that 52 percent of fans think the Patriots will take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy versus 36 percent who say the Falcons will win their first Super Bowl.

