The CEO conundrum: How and when to speak out against Trump

These chief executives made the decision that staying silent on Trump's order, which led to widespread chaos at American airports, was a bigger risk than defying a president who is known for taking direct and brutal aim at all critics. The risk for companies is that employees, shareholders and customers could punish them more for silence than Trump could either with his tweets or executive actions.

This is likely just the start of a significant corporate backlash against Trump if his approval ratings stay low and he continues to take actions that threaten companies' ability to attract top talent and hold onto consumers now empowered to take direct action through social media.

The responses are likely to vary greatly by issue and industry. On trade, multinationals will eventually have to take on Trump directly as he threatens to disrupt their global supply chains by imposing tariffs or ripping up agreements like NAFTA.

There is little doubt this kind of action is coming. One of Trump's top trade advisors, Peter Navarro, told the Financial Times that the White House's goal is to blow up global supply chains and get American companies to use American-made components.

But the biggest current threat is to the technology industry which relies heavily on foreign-born and American-educated talent and tends to employ a progressive workforce that could revolt at signs of capitulating to Trump. That's why Google, Facebook and others have been at the forefront of corporate resistance to Trump.

"Tech companies in particular need talent and that talent is coming from abroad. It's not about the ban from seven countries," Eurasia Group's Ian Bremmer told me this week. "This is about creating an environment where America is no longer seen as an attractive place to live for a lot of people these companies really need to have."

But decisions on how to deal with Trump will extend well beyond the tech space. Inside boardrooms across the country executives are debating when and how to speak out against the White House.

The issue is made even more complex by the fact that much of corporate America likes some of the broad thematics of Trump's approach including lower taxes and fewer regulations.