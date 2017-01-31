The only healthcare stock Jim Cramer will go near

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Teck Resources: "If you think that worldwide growth is going to continue, then this remarkable stock is going to keep going higher. I happen to prefer Freeport at this time, FCX, but Teck, if you think the world goes higher — Teck goes higher with it."

    Molina Healthcare: "Let's understand each other that I am only recommending one in that group, and that stock is UnitedHealth, UNH, which I think will go up 10 points while Molina meanders."

    Royal Caribbean Cruises: "Royal Caribbean is terrific. Why am I partial to Carnival, then? I think Arnold Donald [CEO] has done a remarkable job and I actually think it's now cheaper than Royal Caribbean. That's the one I want to be in."

    Fomento Economico Mexicano: "I think Mexico is too dangerous. I appreciate that like Kimberly-Clark to Mexico. I understand what you're trying to do. The ETF is probably the best way to play it."

