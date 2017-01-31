VISIT CNBC.COM

The top 25 companies that will let you work from home

Hero Images | Getty Images

Working from home is no longer only for employees having an allergy attack or waiting for a repairman. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about a quarter of American employees did at least some of their work from home in 2015, and companies are finding that providing workers the opportunity to work from home can help persuade a candidate who's weighing one job offer against another.

Job search site FlexJobs has released their annual list of the top 100 companies with the most postings for "remote-friendly" jobs — those that offer the potential for partial or full telecommuting — in the past year.

Employers in healthcare, information technology and customer service dominate, though companies in industries like education, sales and finance are represented as well.

Sarah Sutton Fell, founder and CEO of FlexJobs argues that the diversity of industries represented on the list should help "to dispel the common myth that remote jobs are only available for computer-related fields, or for customer service positions."

"If you want to attract and retain the best talent, it's time to get flexible." -Sutton Fell, founder and CEO of FlexJobs

She also notes that the increasing types of opportunities for flexible work, including "remote options, flexible schedules, part-time professional work, freelance," are reflective of the changing nature of remote work. Companies now see flexibility as a perk they can offer to candidates.

"More companies are publicly discussing their remote and flexible work programs as strategic, long-term programs directly tied to business objective and company values."

Behemoths like Amazon, Hilton, Xerox, Dell and Humana all appear in the top 25, as well as a broad range of smaller companies and even the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The message to employers, says Sutton Fell, is clear.

"If you want to attract and retain the best talent, it's time to get flexible."

1. Appen, Kirkland, WA

2. LiveOps, Scottsdale, AZ

3. Amazon, Seattle, WA

4. TeleTech, Englewood, CO

5. VIPKID, Beijing, China

6. LanguageLine Solutions, Monterey, CA

7. Working Solutions, Plano, TX

8. Kelly Services, Troy, MI

9. Sutherland Global Services, Pittsford, NY

10. UnitedHealth Group, Minnetonka, MN

11. Hilton Worldwide, McLean, VA

12. Cactus Communications, Tokyo, Japan

13. Convergys, Cinncinnati, OH

14. Xerox, Norwalk, CT

15. Kaplan, Fort Lauderdale, FL

16. Dell, Round Rock, TX

17. Intuit, Mountain View, CA

18. U.S. Department of Agriculture, Washington, D.C.

19. K12, Herndon, VA

20. Humana, Louisville, KY

21. ADP, Roseland, NJ

22. IBM, Armonk, NY

23. BroadPath Healthcare Solutions, Tucson, AZ

24. CyberCoders, Irvine, CA

25. Allergan, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ

