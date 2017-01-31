The top 25 companies that will let you work from home

Working from home is no longer only for employees having an allergy attack or waiting for a repairman. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about a quarter of American employees did at least some of their work from home in 2015, and companies are finding that providing workers the opportunity to work from home can help persuade a candidate who's weighing one job offer against another.

Job search site FlexJobs has released their annual list of the top 100 companies with the most postings for "remote-friendly" jobs — those that offer the potential for partial or full telecommuting — in the past year.

Employers in healthcare, information technology and customer service dominate, though companies in industries like education, sales and finance are represented as well.

Sarah Sutton Fell, founder and CEO of FlexJobs argues that the diversity of industries represented on the list should help "to dispel the common myth that remote jobs are only available for computer-related fields, or for customer service positions."