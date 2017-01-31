This chart shows February market stumbles are common under new presidents

Strategas Research Partners sent the chart below to clients on Tuesday, showing the market often falters in February under new presidents.
Source: Strategas Research Partners
"Short-term political risk is building as the new [President Donald Trump] administration tries to get its footing. … We have repeatedly noted that new presidents usually struggle to get their footing early in their administration and equities are weak in February," wrote strategist Dan Clifton. "Short-term headlines, which are negative, are colliding with an improved future outlook."