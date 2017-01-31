Trump vows to get drug prices lower, tells drugmakers he wants them to manufacture in the US

President Donald Trump, during a meeting with leading drugmakers at the White House on Tuesday, called on them to produce their pharmaceuticals in the United States.
"We have to get the prices down," Trump said. "We have to get the prices way down."
During that meeting, Trump promised to get lower drug prices, and to make it easier for pharmaceutical companies to win regulatory approval for their products.
The meeting included the CEOs of Merck, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, as well as the head of the trade group PhRMA
