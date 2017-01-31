Dow drops 100 points Trump policy worries linger; industrials down 1%

U.S. equities fell on Tuesday, the last trading day of the month, as investors continued to evaluate the latest policies from the White House, while a slew of companies posted quarterly results.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 100 points, with Boeing and Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 slipped 0.35 percent, with industrials falling 1 percent to lead decliners. The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.4 percent.

"This is a market that is a bit disappointed because it hasn't heard much about what got investors excited in the first place," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial, referring to President Donald Trump's proposed tax cuts, government spending and deregulations.

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order that aims at dramatically slashing regulations. That said, investors and traders around the globe focused on another executive order — signed late Friday — that barred entry of certain nationals into the U.S.

"As a consequence of the rancor surrounding the government's evolving immigration policy, the likelihood that Donald Trump and the GOP can quickly implement a fiscal stimulus package declines significantly," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities.



Stocks suffered their worst trading day of the year, with the Dow falling around 120 points, while the S&P dropped more than 0.6 percent. Equities in the U.S., however, have rallied considerably since Trump's election.