    BREAKING:  US consumer confidence hits 111.8 in January vs estimate of 113

    Dow drops 100 points Trump policy worries linger; industrials down 1%

    U.S. equities fell on Tuesday, the last trading day of the month, as investors continued to evaluate the latest policies from the White House, while a slew of companies posted quarterly results.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 100 points, with Boeing and Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 slipped 0.35 percent, with industrials falling 1 percent to lead decliners. The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.4 percent.

    "This is a market that is a bit disappointed because it hasn't heard much about what got investors excited in the first place," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial, referring to President Donald Trump's proposed tax cuts, government spending and deregulations.

    On Monday, Trump signed an executive order that aims at dramatically slashing regulations. That said, investors and traders around the globe focused on another executive order — signed late Friday — that barred entry of certain nationals into the U.S.

    "As a consequence of the rancor surrounding the government's evolving immigration policy, the likelihood that Donald Trump and the GOP can quickly implement a fiscal stimulus package declines significantly," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities.

    Stocks suffered their worst trading day of the year, with the Dow falling around 120 points, while the S&P dropped more than 0.6 percent. Equities in the U.S., however, have rallied considerably since Trump's election.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 5, 2017.

    "Investors definitely need to be aware that the markets behaved very suddenly towards pricing in heavy premiums following the US election outcome based on fiscal promises, but so far it is the far-right agenda that we have seen the most movement on from the Trump administration," Jameel Ahmad, vice president of research at FXTM, said in a note.

    "I do believe that investors need clarity on how the Trump administration will move forward with fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending rather than blacklisting certain nationals and getting into a war of words with Mexico over the wall, otherwise there is a risk of the stock markets entering a correction," he said.

    Investors also had to contend with several quarterly reports from major companies. Under Armour shares tanked more than 20 percent after the firm missed Wall Street estimates on sales and profit.

    Dow component Exxon Mobil's results also fell short of analyst estimates. The firm said its U.S. upstream business lost $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, while its downstream segment made $1.2 billion.

    Firms scheduled to report after the close Tuesday include tech giant Apple, U.S. Steel and Anadarko Petroleum.

    In economic news, U.S. labor costs rose less than expected in the fourth quarter, pointing to low inflation even as anecdotal evidence suggests that wage growth is picking up as the labor market tightens.

    The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, increased 0.5 percent after rising 0.6 percent in the third quarter, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.

    Meanwhile, the Chicago PMI adjusted January index reading came in at 50.3, below December's 53.9. Other data scheduled for release Tuesday include consumer confidence at 10 a.m. ET.

    Investors also kept an eye on the Federal Reserve as the U.S. central bank kicked off its first monetary policy meeting of the year. The Fed is scheduled to release its latest policy decision on Wednesday, with market participants largely expecting interest rates to remain unchanged.

    "The market has to get back to acknowledging the importance of the Fed," said Prudential's Krosby. "We want to see what they say about the economy and the balance sheet."

    U.S. Treasurys held around breakeven, with the benchmark 10-year note yield around 2.7 percent and the short-term two-year note yield around 1.2 percent.


    — Reuters contributed to this report.

