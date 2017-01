On the data front, Tuesday will see employment cost index, S&P case-shiller HPI and Chicago PMI before 9.45 a.m ET. Consumer confidence and housing vacancies are both scheduled to be released at 10 a.m ET.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.10 a barrel on Tuesday morning, down 0.2 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.40 a barrel, down 0.44 percent.

Oil prices edged lower as increasing levels of U.S. drilling activity offset efforts from OPEC and other producers to curb global oversupply.