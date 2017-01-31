'We knew it was coming': Homeland security chief defends rollout of Trump's controversial immigration order

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Tuesday defended the implementation of President Donald Trump's controversial immigration executive order, saying the agency knew it was coming despite the confusion after its signing.

"We knew it was coming. It wasn't a surprise that it was coming, so we implemented it," Kelly told reporters, saying he believes that he knew by Thursday that Trump would sign it the next day.

Trump's temporary ban on entry from those countries and temporary suspension of the U.S. refugee program sparked immediate confusion, protests around the country and condemnation from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Some lawful permanent residents were detained at U.S. airports, and some reports indicated that the White House did not tell Kelly about the order's specifics before it was signed.



Kelly said he had seen at least two drafts of the order, but did not give much clarity about how much he knew about the final order before Trump signed it.

Late Friday, Trump signed the order, which indefinitely bars Syrian refugees from entering the country. It also suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days and blocks citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country for 90 days. It prompted criticism from lawmakers who said it could hurt rather than help the fight against terrorism.



On Tuesday, Kelly downplayed concerns about how the government rolled out Trump's order. In particular, he said that officials are complying with a court order protecting some visa holders from deportation, despite reports that some border agents have not followed it.

"No member of the Homeland Security team ignored the court order nor would they ignore they court order," Kelly said, adding that he had heard the reports and asked for more information on them.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, who supports the order, on Tuesday called the confusion over its rollout "regrettable."

Much of the criticism about the order's implementation surrounded lawful permanent residents, or green card holders. Kelly said Sunday he deemed letting permanent lawful residents into the country to be in the national interest, after the administration previously indicated that green card holders could face additional scrutiny on a case-by-case basis.

Acting Customs and Border Protection chief Kevin McAleenan said that in the first 72 hours of the order, 721 people with visas from the affected countries were denied entry to the U.S., while 1,061 were granted waivers.

About 1 million travelers came into the country during that span, including 500,000 foreign nationals, McAleenan said.

Kelly echoed the White House in denying that the order is a Muslim ban. On the campaign trail, Trump once called for a temporary "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States." He then changed his rhetoric to the so-called "extreme vetting" procedures he signed last week.

Also on Monday night, Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who refused to defend the order. In a statement, he alleged that she "betrayed" the Department of Justice.