10 'good luck' foods that could help your team win the Super Bowl

Superstitious football fans may need more than a lucky jersey to help their team win the big game this Sunday.

It seems that some foods are luckier than others, according to GrubHub, the largest national online ordering database. The company determined the five most popular foods in the New England Patriots' hometown of Boston and in the Falcons' hometown of Atlanta.

For the Patriots, saag paneer, an Indian spinach and cheese dish, was ordered 169 percent more on days that the team won than on days that they lost. Carne asada, crispy chicken sandwiches, unagi rolls and breadsticks were also ordered at a high volume winning game days.

The Patriots won 14 out of the 16 games that they played during the 2016 season.