After I spent $700 on Uber in a month, I aimed for $0 in January—here's how I did

I went cab-free from the 9th to the 21st, the day of the Women's March in New York. Train lines were crazy, there were tons of people and I couldn't even hail an empty cab. I pulled out my phone and downloaded Lyft again. The trip home cost me another $30.



I was annoyed about breaking my own rules, but there were only 10 days left in the month. By that time in December, I had already spent about $600. In all of January, I spent only $60.

For the past few months, I was stressed out about saving money to purchase a plane ticket to visit my mother this summer, who lives in Morocco. Once I finally decreased my ride-share usage, it was as if money magically appeared in my bank account.

I found a round-trip ticket for $600 and didn't have to use my credit card — I had the cash on hand. It felt really great to be able to make that purchase.

And, since that was my only expected large purchase for the next few months, I can finally start focusing on saving for the rest of 2017.