Amazon captured more than half of all online sales growth last year, new data shows

Amazon doesn't report fourth-quarter sales until Thursday. But if the latest data from Slice Intelligence is any indication, the online retailer had another breakout quarter.

According to the receipt mining company Slice, which culled data from more than 2 million digital transactions, Amazon accounted for 53 percent of U.S. e-commerce growth in 2016.

That's more than half of the 11.4 percent gain reported by the Commerce Department over the 12 months ended Dec. 31. (The Commerce Department figures apply to non-store sales, which also include catalogs and TV orders.)