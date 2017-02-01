Apple's doing well — here's how it could do even better

"Apple is doing well but it has the potential to do so much better. The economy is doing well, but it obviously has the potential to do much better," said Morris Mark, founder of Mark Asset Management, told "Squawk Alley."

Mark added: "If we get intelligent [tax] reform, then the economy's pace will pick up, and that's a win-win."

Apple shares climbed as much as 5.7 percent on Wednesday to their highest price level in a year and a half, on the back of a better-than-expected earnings report.



Apple also reported a record $246.09 billion in cash during the December quarter, up $8.49 billion from the previous quarter. Most of that cash is held overseas for tax reasons, but President Trump and congressional Republicans might change the tax code to let Apple bring that money back into the U.S. with less of a tax hit, paving the way for more domestic acquisitions.

When asked about repatriation on the earnings conference call, Cook said that Apple is "always looking at acquisitions" and that it has acquired 15 to 20 companies each year for the past for years, "and there's not a size that [Apple] would not do."



"It's a fantastic problem that Apple has, of too much cash," Suva said.

Sales of its new iPhones — promoted heavily by U.S. telecom carriers — and especially the high prices of the iPhone 7 Plus helped Apple boost its revenue. JPMorgan noted in a research note that Apple managed to maintain resilient demand despite "tougher than expected consumer backdrop."



"People are paying up for these premium devices," Suva said.

Citi increased its target price on Apple on Wednesday, noting the long term potential of Apple's push into India and its software ambitions.

"To me, the real question in regard to Apple is how they strengthen their ecosystem," Mark said. "When you got the first iPhone, if you had iTunes, that was the only place that you could listen to it on a mobile [smartphone] device. Now you want greater content that's proprietary the same way. That's where Apple should be pointing and I thought that Tim Cook alluded to that in the call."

Disclosure: Citi owns a more than 1 percent stake in Apple shares, and Apple is a Citi investment banking client.