The best advertising slogans are memorable and fit with the times.

And some brands have already jumped on the "fake news" bandwagon. Battery brand Duracell has just launched an ad campaign entitled "Trust is Power," saying in an online statement last week: "Into a world where things like trust, and facts, seem to have lost some meaning, Duracell has launched a timely message: Trust is power, and there's no power you can trust like Duracell." The launch included a printed catalog, sent to influential people – and battery enthusiasts.

While the meaning of Duracell's new slogan might be a little confusing, time will tell whether it shifts products. CNBC takes a look at some of the most memorable advertising tag lines of all time.