Asian stocks look set to open higher following Wall Street's positive close after the Fed stood pat on interest rates while offering an upbeat assessment on the economy and investors cast a wary eye on tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark overnight lending rate target at 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent, and its statement noted that there were improvements to sentiment.

"Measures of consumer and business sentiment have improved of late," the Federal Open Market Committee said in its statement, using new language that jibes with voices on Wall Street following the election of Donald Trump as president.

The Fed raised rates for just the second time in a decade at its December meeting, and it also hinted at the possibility of three rate hikes this year.