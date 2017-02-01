    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian stocks look set to open higher following Wall Street's positive close after the Fed stood pat on interest rates while offering an upbeat assessment on the economy and investors cast a wary eye on tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

    The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark overnight lending rate target at 0.5 percent to 0.75 percent, and its statement noted that there were improvements to sentiment.

    "Measures of consumer and business sentiment have improved of late," the Federal Open Market Committee said in its statement, using new language that jibes with voices on Wall Street following the election of Donald Trump as president.

    The Fed raised rates for just the second time in a decade at its December meeting, and it also hinted at the possibility of three rate hikes this year.

    "The Fed has shown a united front when it comes to keep the interest rate at a current level. This pretty much signals to the market that they were ahead of themselves and we may not see three rate hikes this year either," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a note on Thursday.

    "The reality is that the Fed is very much shaken by the new U.S. president and his uncertain bold actions," Aslam said.

    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.14 percent to 19,890.94, while the S&P 500 inched higher by 0.03 percent to 2,279.55, and the Nasdaq added 0.5 percent to 5,642.65.

    Down Under, the ASX 200 was up 0.28 percent, buoyed by the gold sub-index, which was higher by 1.15 percent.

    Japanese futures were higher, with the CME Nikkei futures up 0.25 percent at 19,195 and Osaka futures adding 0.17 percent to 19,180. The benchmark index last closed at 19,148.08.

    Japanese policymakers rejected Trump's charges of currency manipulation. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe defended the Bank of Japan's huge stimulus program on Wednesday and said it was to reflate the economy, and was not currency manipulation.

    South Korea's consumer price index rose 2 percent in January on the back of higher oil prices, beating a Reuters forecast of 0.4 percent.

    Geopolitical tensions spilled into the crude oil market after U.S. President Donald Trump took an aggressive stance towards Iran for test-firing a ballistic missile.

    Tehran confirmed that it fired a new missile test on Wednesday but said it did not violate the nuclear deal, while U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn said otherwise, and that the U.S. is "officially putting Iran on notice," Reuters reported.

    Oil prices rose sharply after Flynn's comments on concerns that Trump could take action that would hurt Iran's efforts to revive its oil and gas industry.

    U.S. crude settled up $1.07 to $53.88 per barrel, as Brent crude added $1.22 to settle at $56.80 during U.S. hours on Wednesday.

    On the economic data front, Australia's December trade figures are due as investors await the Bank of England's monetary policy decision later during the day.

