Bank of England seen holding rates as economy continues to outperform

Traders will also be interested to learn if there are any dissenting voices in this month's interest rate vote after the minutes released from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting from last December showed voting policymakers in unanimous agreement to keep rates on hold.

Even if one or more bankers do take the opposing view to the majority, this should not be interpreted as signaling the beginning of a near-term upward trajectory for rates, says Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"The minutes of the MPC meeting will be pored over for any whiff of an interest rate rise, but the reality is that whether there's a hike this year or not, rates are set to remain low for some considerable time," he opined in an email to clients.

The BOE will indeed be cautious, agreed analysts at Societe Generale.

"The MPC will be prepared to tolerate a significant overshoot of inflation above target for as long as it remains on alert for a Brexit shock. It is likely to strengthen its anti-inflation rhetoric to reassure the markets, though," affirmed authors of a research note from 30 January.

Thursday's meeting is set to take place the day following the conclusion of the programme of gilt (U.K. government bonds) purchases which resumed following a vote to extend it last August.

Analysts at UBS say they expect the MPC to confirm that quantitative easing (QE) operations will cease once the already announced gilt and corporate bond programmes have reached their planned conclusions.

"As with past QE programs, we would envision the BoE to cease corporate purchases once the limit of £10 billion ($12.5 billion) is reached. At the current run rate, that leaves approximately four months. Of course, this could be extended should purchases slow," read UBS research dated issued on Monday.