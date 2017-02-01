Cramer Remix: What is weighing on Apple suppliers

With Apple's stock roaring 6 percent on Wednesday, Jim Cramer noted that a win for Apple is pretty much a zero-sum game for other publicly traded companies.

The companies that have won from Apple's strength are those that can harness the power of a device to gain viewers, like Alphabet, soon-to-be-public Snapchat and Facebook.

Qorvo reported a weak quarter on Wednesday, and Cramer said he expects to see all of Apple's suppliers like Skyworks to be hit overnight as a result.

Facebook beat Wall Street's expectations for the fourth quarter, with revenue advancing to $8.81 billion versus the $8.51 expected. People simply cannot resist checking Facebook and Instagram from their iPhones, Cramer said.

As for the losers, bricks-and-mortar stores once again suffered, and this time it was because of Apple. Apple is the mall now.

"When I say that Apple is the mall, I also mean that if you were actually thinking of going to the mall, you probably ended up using your iPhone to comparison shop to be sure you weren't overpaying," Cramer said.