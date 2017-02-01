As Trump sows tensions with Mexico, Beijing may reap rewards

Aside from the natural economic attraction, both were early targets of Trump during his election campaign, reflected by his promises of constructing a U.S.-Mexican border wall and labeling Beijing a currency manipulator.
Yet despite that connection, increasing economic engagement won't be easy, experts said. Both China and Mexico rely heavily on manufacturing, so new trade will require careful negotiation to avoid overlap.
"It is unlikely that Mexico would be able to integrate itself into Asian supply-chains," said Josef Jelinek, senior China analyst at Frontier Strategy Group. "Given the extent of Chinese protectionism and economic nationalism, Mexico would likely be seen as more of a competitor than as a complimentary partner by China. In addition, Mexico would be at a cost disadvantage with regards to transshipments, being cheaper and easier to ship within region."
One possible compromise could be Chinese investment into Mexico, particularly in infrastructure, in return for Mexican exports into China-controlled markets, suggested Bogais.
Also hindering further economic partnerships is the fact that Beijing is limiting outbound investment in order to control capital flight spurred by heavily leveraged state-owned enterprises and local governments, according to Chong Ja Ian, a political science professor at the National University of Singapore.
Moreover, Chinese investment overseas has a mixed track record, especially in countries like Nicaragua and Venezuela. Chong said that history could make Beijing more cautious about further investment in Latin America.
