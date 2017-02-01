Early movers: AAPL, ANTM, TUP, PBI, MPC, & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Apple — Apple posted quarterly profit of $3.36 per share, 15 cents above estimates, while revenue beat forecasts as well on stronger-than-expected demand for the iPhone 7. Revenue guidance for the current quarter was below estimates, but investors are focusing on the better-than-expected iPhone sales performance.

Anthem — The health insurer reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.76 per share, beating estimates by 15 cents, while revenue also beat forecasts. Anthem said it ended 2016 with better-than-expected enrollment.

Tupperware — The household products maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.45 per share, 8 cents above estimates, despite a revenue miss. The company said it was pleased with its performance in what it called a "challenging" environment.

Pitney Bowes — The provider of business technology solutions fell 4 cents shy of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 53 cents per share, while revenue was also below forecasts. The company also cut its 2017 earnings outlook. Pitney Bowes said it was disappointed in its quarterly performance, but feels its transformation efforts will drive its results going forward.

Marathon Petroleum — Marathon reported quarterly profit of 43 cents per share, well above estimates of 26 cents, and revenue also beat forecasts by a wide margin. Marathon's results were driven by strong performances in its refining and transportation units.

Arconic — Arconic missed estimates by a penny with adjusted quarterly profit of 12 cents per share, while the engineered parts maker saw revenue essentially in line. It also gave current quarter revenue guidance that came in slightly below Street forecasts. The report comes amid a push by activist shareholder Elliott Management to force out CEO Klaus Kleinfeld.

Electronic Arts — Electronic Arts earned an adjusted $2.58 per share for its latest quarter, beating estimates of $2.30. Revenue also beat forecasts, helped by strong sales of the video game maker's "Battlefield 1."

Invitation Homes — Invitation Homes will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange after pricing its initial public offering at $20 per share. That was within the expected range of $18 to $21 for the real estate investment trust, which raised $1.54 billion in the IPO.

Lockheed Martin — Japan won cost cuts on support equipment for Lockheed's F-35 fighter jets, according to Reuters. The savings amount to about $100 million.

Volkswagen — The automaker agreed to pay at least $1.26 billion to either fix or buy back about 80,000 3.0-liter diesel-engine vehicles, in the latest settlement involving its diesel emissions scandal. However, court documents show that the cost could rise to more than $4 billion if regulators don't approve the fixes.

Amazon.com — Amazon will invest nearly $1.5 billion in an air cargo hub in northern Kentucky, agreeing to a 50-year lease on 900 acres at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts — These casino stocks may get a boost after Macau reported a 3.1 percent increase in gambling revenue for January.

Avianca Holdings — Avianca is looking to strike an alliance with United Continental, according to a statement by the Latin American airline.

Rite Aid — The acquisition of Rite Aid by Walgreens is being opposed by a union representing about 6,000 Rite Aid workers. The union said the two drug store chains don't go far enough to address antitrust concerns.

Medtronic — The medical device maker is reportedly working with advisors to sell its medical supplies business, according to Bloomberg report. The unit could be worth $5 billion in a sale, according to analysts.

Match Group — Match shares are under pressure after the online dating site operator reported quarterly revenue that fell below Street forecasts.

AMD — The company posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, with the chipmaker also giving a better than expected sales forecast for the current quarter. AMD is being helped by increased demand for graphics chips used in gaming consoles.

Align Technology — The maker of the Invisalign clear braces system reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its latest quarter, and also gave an upbeat outlook for the current quarter.