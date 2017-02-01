European markets to open higher; Julius Baer, Repsol, Volvo report earnings

Markets in Europe are set to open higher Wednesday as investors focus on corporate earnings.
Markets in Europe are set to open higher Wednesday as investors focus on corporate earnings.
The Swiss private bank Julius Baer reported a 12 percent increase in its assets under management for 2016 and the Swiss health care firm Roche announced a 5 percent rise in its core operating profit for last year.
Talk Talk, Volvo, Repsol, BBVA are also all reporting their latest figures Wednesday.
In terms of data, the U.K. will see the release of the latest Nationwide house price survey and the euro zone will receive the latest PMI manufacturing figures.
Elsewhere, the European Central Bank will not demand Italian lender UniCredit to book more writedowns on its bad loans than those already scheduled, according to Reuters,
Meanwhile, the dollar was subdued during Asian trading after President Donald Trump accused Germany and Japan of devaluating their currencies to gain a trade advantage.