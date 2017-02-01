European markets to open higher; Julius Baer, Repsol, Volvo report earnings

In terms of data, the U.K. will see the release of the latest Nationwide house price survey and the euro zone will receive the latest PMI manufacturing figures.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank will not demand Italian lender UniCredit to book more writedowns on its bad loans than those already scheduled, according to Reuters,

Meanwhile, the dollar was subdued during Asian trading after President Donald Trump accused Germany and Japan of devaluating their currencies to gain a trade advantage.