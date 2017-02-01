This could be the next headwind for Facebook, despite earnings beat

Facebook's future profitability could be strained as the highly-charged political discourse on the social network sours the user experience for many, a fund manager told CNBC on Thursday.

Phil Bak, CEO of ACSI Funds, believed many of Facebook's core users were getting turned off by the heightened political rhetoric, spurred by the rise of fake news. Many users felt that their commitment and willingness to participate in discussions on the social network was slowing down, with interactions increasingly dominated by fewer, "louder" people, Bak said.

"There are times I've gone on Facebook and I've felt like it's my crazy uncle standing with a bullhorn screaming on a street corner. I think a lot of people share that experience," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box."



Bak pointed out that unless Facebook worked to improve the user experience, users could flee once a better alternative came along. That may be a tall order: Facebook runs the risk of alienating a sizable portion of its user base by filtering news.