Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg donated $1 million to Planned Parenthood earlier this week

Facebook's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, donated $1 million to Planned Parenthood earlier this week, a source confirmed to CNBC.



Sandberg has lent "longstanding, and now increased, support" to Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards, president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, told Refinery29, which originally reported Sandberg's donation.

Sandberg's not alone: The organization has received a flood of post-election donations. CNBC has reached out to Facebook for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Sandberg's book, "Lean In," is famous for stoking debate about women's roles in the modern workplace. Under her leadership, Facebook has expanded policies for women's health, including giving employees money to get their eggs frozen in order to delay childbirth.

Planned Parenthood, which provides birth control and health screenings, is expected to be a target of federal funding cuts from the new Republican administration because it performs abortions. (Abortions are not funded by federal tax dollars.) President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, has also opposed laws that require health coverageof contraception.

