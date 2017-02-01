Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policy-making meeting on Dec. 14.
Text removed from the December statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.
This is a comparison of Wednesday's FOMC statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policy-making meeting on Dec. 14.
Text removed from the December statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.
Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in red and underlined.
Black text appears in both statements.