    Futures point to higher open on Wall Street; Fed announcement, earnings eyed

    Spencer Platt | Getty Images

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday morning as traders focused on a batch of earnings and eyed the latest announcement from the Federal Reserve.

    On the earnings front, Altria, Anthem and Johnson Controls are among the major companies scheduled to report before the bell. Facebook, MetLife, Tractor Supply and IAC/InterActive are also amid many other company earnings reports due to be released after the market close.

    The Federal Open Market Committee and the Board of Governors are scheduled to issue a statement on monetary policy at 2 p.m ET although there will be no press conference.

    On the data front, Wednesday will see ADP payrolls and Markit manufacturing PMI for January released before 9.45 ET. ISM Manufacturing, and construction spending are both scheduled for 10 a.m ET with vehicle sales also due to be released throughout the trading day.


    In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.31 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.56 percent higher.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.64 a barrel on Wednesday morning, up 0.16 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.90 a barrel, up 0.17 percent.

    Oil prices stabilized after Russia joined OPEC in cutting production although increased drilling activity in the U.S. capped gains.

