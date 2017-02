It's no coincidence that Facebook is one of the world's richest companies.



In company earnings reported on Wednesday, it revealed it made an average of $4.83 in revenue per user, globally, over the last quarter. In the United States and Canada, where disposable income is high and Facebook is well-established, each user was worth $19.81.



Part of the company's success is its ability to make more and more money off of its existing users. It's ad revenue shot up 53% over the quarter.