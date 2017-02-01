Here’s what usually happens to Apple, tech stocks after the iPhone maker beats the Street like this

Apple's much better-than-expected earnings potentially set up a winning trade around the technology giant and some of its suppliers, if history is any guide.

The iPhone maker on Tuesday reported earnings per share of $3.36, exceeding analysts's estimates by 15 cents. Since 2010, Apple beat Wall Street by this magnitude (1 standard deviation above the mean beat) 11 other times.

Using hedge fund analytics tool Kensho, CNBC PRO conducted a study to discover historical trading patterns associated with similar earnings results. Specifically, we focused on how Apple shares and the stocks of its suppliers tended to trade a week and a month after a beat of similar magnitude.

Here's what we found: