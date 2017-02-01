    Kensho Stats

    Kensho Stats

    Here’s what usually happens to Apple, tech stocks after the iPhone maker beats the Street like this

    An Apple employee hands over Apple iPhone 7 phones on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.
    Getty Images
    An Apple employee hands over Apple iPhone 7 phones on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.

    Apple's much better-than-expected earnings potentially set up a winning trade around the technology giant and some of its suppliers, if history is any guide.

    The iPhone maker on Tuesday reported earnings per share of $3.36, exceeding analysts's estimates by 15 cents. Since 2010, Apple beat Wall Street by this magnitude (1 standard deviation above the mean beat) 11 other times.

    Using hedge fund analytics tool Kensho, CNBC PRO conducted a study to discover historical trading patterns associated with similar earnings results. Specifically, we focused on how Apple shares and the stocks of its suppliers tended to trade a week and a month after a beat of similar magnitude.

    Here's what we found:

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    XLK
    ---
    AAPL
    ---
    AVGO
    ---
    NXPI
    ---
    DJIA
    ---
    SWKS
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---

    Kensho Stats

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...