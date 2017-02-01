Hyundai debuts a miracle device that can help paraplegics walk

They're used in conjunction with crutches that feature controls that move each leg forward, instruct the device to sit down and tell it to climb stairs. Encouraged by H-MEX, the company then developed H-WEX (Hyundai Waist Exoskeleton), designed to make it easier for workers who work in factories.
"The robot gives them additional back support. ... It can help the worker ... to lift the heavy object," says Kyungmo.
Following that was HUMA (Hyundai Universal Mobility Assist), which was designed to carry the elderly and could have potential military applications.
Beyond the FDA clearance, there are a few issues to note about H-MEX. It's not for everyone. Users must be no shorter than 5 feet 4 inches tall, for example. The cost is still not announced.
Hyundai's not alone in the exoskeleton world. Rex Bionics, based in London, also has a device for paraplegics, though that is not yet for sale in the United States, in part because it has not been registered with the FDA. Publicly traded ReWalk (RWLK) does sell exoskeletons domestically, however — and was the first company to receive FDA clearance to use them for personal and rehabilitative use in the United States. The company's ReWalk Personal 6.0 has a list price of $77,000.
While Hyundai won't even speculate on prices at this time, it says it hopes to make the H-MEX more affordable than existing exoskeletons, since it already has factories capable of mass-producing other sorts of mobility devices.
— By Chris Morris, special to CNBC.com